BEIJING, June 12 Siemens has no
interest in becoming a white knight for German robot maker Kuka
, which is the target of a 4.5 billion euro ($5.06
billion) takeover bid by Chinese home appliance maker Midea
, Siemens' chief executive said.
"If we had been interested, we would have acted on it some
time ago," Joe Kaeser told German broadcaster ntv in an
interview.
Midea's bid has fanned a furious debate over Chinese
takeovers in Europe, with politicians such as German Economy
Minister Sigmar Gabriel calling for tougher restrictions. It has
also prompted Berlin to consider whether Kuka's technology is
crucial for the digitalisation of German industry, an economic
priority.
Kaeser, speaking to the broadcaster on the sidelines of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's trade visit to Beijing, said he
believed Gabriel, who is also Vice Chancellor, was relaxed about
Kuka's situation.
"I don't believe that Mr Gabriel has a concern," Kaeser
said.
"As Economy Minister, he's looking out for his country... in
that sense, it's quite natural that he should look at
alternatives," Kaeser added.
Gabriel said earlier this month there was an effort under
way to develop an alternative offer for Kuka.
Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily reported that Gabriel
had spoken to German car manufacturers and Siemens about
mounting a possible counter-bid for Kuka. But sources close to
the government and Siemens told Reuters the idea had met with
little enthusiasm.
Andy Gu, vice chief executive of Midea, told Germany's
Handelsblatt newspaper that his company's bid for Kuka was
motivated by business interests and aimed at helping the German
company target the huge Chinese market. It was a not a political
undertaking, he said.
"We are a private company. It's not important to us what the
Chinese government demands," the newspaper quoted Gu as saying.
Gu said Kuka would remain independent, adding that he
expected Chinese authorities to approve the takeover, according
to the newspaper.
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke in Beijing; Writing by Jonathan
Gould; Editing by Clelia Oziel)