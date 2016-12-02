FRANKFURT Dec 2 German industrial robot maker Kuka said supervisory board member Hans Ziegler had resigned with immediate effect due to personal reasons, two days after Swiss regulators said they were investigating him over suspected insider trading.

Kuka did not nominate a successor to Ziegler, who has already resigned from the boards of two Swiss companies, steelmaker Schmolz & Bickenbach and industrial surfacing solutions provider OC Oerlikon.

Ziegler had been a member of Kuka's supervisory board since June 2015, the company said.

Ziegler could not be reached for comment.

Swiss financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday it was investigating Ziegler over suspected insider trading of shares in publicly listed Swiss companies.

"After discovering the case, FINMA filed a criminal complaint with the Swiss Office of the Attorney General," FINMA said in a statement. "The two authorities are coordinating their procedures." (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)