* Anti-corruption officials enter premises of Ciech, Kulczyk
* Ask for documents linked to Ciech privatisation in 2014
* Justice minister claims sale brought losses to Treasury
* Shares in Ciech slump
By Adrian Krajewski and Jakub Iglewski
WARSAW, April 6 Officials from Poland's
anti-corruption agency CBA raided the Warsaw offices of
chemicals group Ciech and its majority owner Kulczyk
Holding on Wednesday in an investigation into the previous
government's privatisation of Ciech.
The CBA confirmed that it entered the Warsaw premises of
Ciech and Kulczyk Holding, whose subsidiary KI Chemistry took
control of Ciech in 2014 with a takeover offer which gave it 51
percent, including the state's 38 percent.
"Kulczyk Holding was asked to voluntarily present the things
and documents related to the tender call that KI Chemistry
announced in March 2014," Kulczyk Holding's spokeswoman Marta
Wysocka-Antonsen said.
Both Kulczyk Holding and Ciech said the companies were
cooperating with the CBA.
Since coming to power late last year, the eurosceptic Law
and Justice (PiS) party has called a halt to privatisation,
changed managements in almost all state-run companies and
questioned the rationale and pricing of the previous
government's stake sales.
The Treasury has criticised its predecessors' sale of some
of the state's shares in miner KGHM and the state
railways' spin-off of energy unit PKP Energetyka to CVC
.
But it is the sale of Ciech, once Poland's largest chemicals
maker, that attracted most criticism from the new government.
"It's an early phase, but the investigation is ongoing,
interesting and important," Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro
told a news conference.
"It relates to a privatisation of a pearl among Polish
companies, which was very profitable, and as many observers,
economists say was sold at very low prices that brought losses
to the state treasury," he added.
Before the sale Ciech shifted to a net profit of 49.5
million zlotys in 2013 from a 430.6-million loss a year earlier.
CBA launched the probe last year, when anti-graft officers
turned up at the Warsaw bourse to ask its then chief
executive Pawel Tamborski for data on the sale.
Tamborski served as deputy treasury minister when the
government sold its shares in Ciech to KI Chemistry, controlled
by Poland's richest man, Jan Kulczyk, who died last year.
Kulczyk Investments, which controls Kulczyk's estate, has
said the price offered in the tender was deemed fair by Ciech
management and that a restructuring had helped raise Ciech's
market value since then.
Ciech's market value more than doubled last year, only to
fall by almost 25 percent so far this year. The shares traded
slightly higher at 65.09 zlotys at 1325 GMT, having hit a low of
60.21 zlotys earlier in the session on news of the raid.
(Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin
Goettig; Editing by Keith Weir)