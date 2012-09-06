JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 South Africa's Kumba Iron
Ore and Anglo American have entered
into an exploration deal in Liberia with private investment
company Jonah Capital, which holds several licences in the west
African country.
Kumba and Anglo American will spend $10.5 million over three
years to search for the steel-making ingredient at Gbarnga and
Kalasi, Jonah Capital said in a statement on its website dated
Aug. 31.
Shares of Anglo American - which holds a 69.7 percent stake
in Kumba - were 1.6 percent higher in Johannesburg and those of
Africa's largest iron producer had gained 0.9 percent at 0921
GMT.