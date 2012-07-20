JOHANNESBURG, July 20 South Africa iron ore producer Kumba Iron Ore reported a drop in first-half profit due to a sharp drop in iron ore prices but still declared an interim dividend of 19.20 rand a share.

Africa's largest producer of the steel making ingredient said production was up 13 percent in the six months to end June to 21.6 million tonnes with export sales up by the same amount to 20.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)