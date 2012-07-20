Mauritania breaks diplomatic ties with Qatar
NOUAKCHOTT The West African country of Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency reported.
JOHANNESBURG, July 20 South Africa iron ore producer Kumba Iron Ore reported a drop in first-half profit due to a sharp drop in iron ore prices but still declared an interim dividend of 19.20 rand a share.
Africa's largest producer of the steel making ingredient said production was up 13 percent in the six months to end June to 21.6 million tonnes with export sales up by the same amount to 20.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
PRETORIA South Africa has entered recession for the first time in eight years, data showed on Tuesday, piling pressure on a government facing corruption allegations and credit downgrades.