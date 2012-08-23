* Interim deal extended until Dec. 31

* Kumba to sell a maximum 1.5 mln T to ArcelorMittal (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 South African iron ore miner Kumba Iron Ore said on Thursday it had agreed to extend an interim supply deal with ArcelorMittal South Africa until the end of the year as the companies wrangle to resolve a dispute over pricing.

Kumba, a unit of Anglo American, said it would supply the steelmaker with a maximum of 1.5 million tonnes of ore, with ArcelorMittal paying a fixed price of $50 per tonne for ore for its Saldanha plant and $70 per tonne for its inland plants.

Kumba had suspended an agreement with ArcelorMittal in February 2010 under which it had sold it iron ore at a discounted price of production costs plus 3 percent.

The deal was in place because ArcelorMittal had a mining right in Kumba's Sishen mine which it allowed to lapse, though it insists the discount supply agreement still stands.

The companies are still in discussions on the terms of the supply deal after Dec. 31 and until the finalisation of an arbitration hearing.

ArcelorMittal has said it was confident the arbitration would rule in its favour. The company already paid 1.1 billion rand ($132.22 million) more for iron ore in 2011 due to the dispute.

By 0851 GMT, Kumba was trading 2.3 percent higher at 565.19 rand, while ArcelorMittal was down 0.44 percent at 45 rand. ($1 = 8.3193 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)