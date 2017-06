SEOUL Nov 29 An undisclosed vendor has launched a block trade in South Korea's Kumho Petrochemical Co to raise up to 418 billion won ($362.1 million), IFR reported on Tuesday.

The investor is offering 10.45 percent stake in Kumho at between 154,000 and 157,000 won a share, or a discount of between 5.1 and 6.95 percent to Tuesday's closing price.

Daewoo Securities and Nomura are joint bookrunners for the deal, IFR said.

($1 = 1154.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)