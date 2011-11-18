BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
SEOUL Nov 18 Kumho Industrial will be selling 1 trillion Korean won ($884.5 billion) worth of assets to roughly 10 private equity funds including 12.3 percent to Daewoo Engineering & Construction, a domestic paper said Friday.
Quoting financial sources, the Korea Economic Daily said the buyout funds had turned in a letter of intent to buy the assets from Kumho Industrial on Friday.
Creditors will announce preferred bidders early next week, the paper said.
($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."