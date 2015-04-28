* Hoban bids 601 bln won for Kumho Industrial

* Former owner has right of first refusal for majority stake

* Kumho creditors to decide as early as this week (Recasts, adds Kumho history)

SEOUL, April 28 South Korean builder Hoban Construction has bid 600.7 billion won ($561.88 million) for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines' parent firm, a source said, lower than what some analysts had expected and possibly making it easier for the former owner of the parent to regain control.

Before the auction, the controlling stake in Asiana parent Kumho Industrial Co Ltd was seen fetching as much as 400 billion won above Hoban's bid because of the airline's value, news wire service Yonhap said.

The lower bid, however, could pave the way for Kumho Asiana Group, which owned Kumho Industrial before it went into court receivership, to outbid Hoban, analysts said.

A spokesman for Kumho Asiana Group said the group will follow due process once right of first refusal can be exercised. A spokesman for Hoban could not be immediately reached.

The source declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media about pricing. The stake had a market value of about 450 billion won ($420.60 million) as of Tuesday afternoon, when binding bids were due.

Hoban had been the sole bidder for the roughly 57 percent stake in Kumho Industrial, which is owned by Korea Development Bank and other creditors. The former Kumho Group lost control of the company in 2010 when it entered court receivership after debt troubles triggered by too many mergers and acquisitions.

If creditors choose Hoban as the preferred bidder, Park Sam-koo, the chairman of Kumho Asiana Group and a member of the Kumho Group's founding family, has the right to buy a 50 percent stake plus one share in Kumho Industrial by matching the price of the preferred bid, under the terms of the process.

A spokesman for Korea Development Bank said the creditors are expected to decide as early as this week whether to accept Hoban's terms.

Kumho has a 30.1 percent stake in Asiana, South Korea's second-largest airline. Asiana in turn controls other affiliates and holds a 46 percent stake in low-cost carrier Air Busan and a bus terminal operator.

($1 = 1,069.0800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)