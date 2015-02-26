SEOUL Feb 26 South Korean department store
operator Shinsegae Co Ltd said its parent group has
submitted a letter of intent to buy a stake in the biggest
shareholder in Asiana Airlines Inc.
In a regulatory filing, the retailer said Shinsegae Group is
targeting a stake in construction firm Kumho Industrial Co Ltd
, which owns 30.1 percent of South Korea's
second-biggest airline. A 57.5 percent stake at Kumho is being
sold as part of its parent's efforts to restructure the firm.
"Details including whether to particulate in main bidding
have not been decided," Shinsegae said, without disclosing
financial terms nor the size of the stake in which it is
interested. Kumho has a total market value of about 515 billion
won ($469 million).
Around six parties including Seoul-based private equity
firms MBK Partners and IMM have submitted letters of intent to
buy the stake in Kumho, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)