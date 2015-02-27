(Corrects name of airline in first paragraph to Asiana, from Asian)

SEOUL Feb 27 South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group said on Friday it would not bid for a majority stake in Kumho Industrial Co Ltd, the parent of Asiana Airlines Inc, without identifying a reason for the change in plan.

On Thursday, Shinsegae Co Ltd said its parent has submitted a letter of intent to buy the stake in Kumho Industrial, which owns 30.1 percent of South Korea's second-biggest airline.

Around six parties including Seoul-based private equity firms MBK Partners and IMM have submitted letters of intent to buy the 57.5 percent stake in Kumho, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin)