(Corrects name of airline in first paragraph to Asiana, from
Asian)
SEOUL Feb 27 South Korean retail giant
Shinsegae Group said on Friday it would not bid for a majority
stake in Kumho Industrial Co Ltd, the parent of
Asiana Airlines Inc, without identifying a reason
for the change in plan.
On Thursday, Shinsegae Co Ltd said its parent
has submitted a letter of intent to buy the stake in Kumho
Industrial, which owns 30.1 percent of South Korea's
second-biggest airline.
Around six parties including Seoul-based private equity
firms MBK Partners and IMM have submitted letters of intent to
buy the 57.5 percent stake in Kumho, sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin)