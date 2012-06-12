BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
SEOUL, June 12 South Korea's Kumho Industrial Co said it had sold 946.5 billion won ($811.9 million) worth of assets, including its 415.5 billion won stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction to a private equity fund operated by Korea Finance Corp to boost liquidity.
Kumho will also take a 30 percent stake in the fund with a 150 billion won investment to share profits when the fund re-sells the acquired assets from the firm, the company said.
($1 = 1165.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding