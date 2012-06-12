SEOUL, June 12 South Korea's Kumho Industrial Co said it had sold 946.5 billion won ($811.9 million) worth of assets, including its 415.5 billion won stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction to a private equity fund operated by Korea Finance Corp to boost liquidity.

Kumho will also take a 30 percent stake in the fund with a 150 billion won investment to share profits when the fund re-sells the acquired assets from the firm, the company said.

($1 = 1165.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim)