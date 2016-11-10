BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
SEOUL Nov 10 About 10 parties expressed interest in buying a controlling stake in South Korean tyremaker Kumho Tire Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The source, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media, did not identify the parties but said creditors would soon approve a shortlist of bidders cleared for the next round of bidding, currently expected in January.
Non-binding bids were due this week to buy a 42 percent stake in the world's 12th-biggest tyremaker, estimated by analysts to be worth around 1 trillion won ($893.2 million).
A spokesman for Korea Development Bank, Kumho Tire's main creditor, declined comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing