EU bankers say 'no' to more new bank rules ahead of Brexit
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Kungsleden Ab
* Kungsleden leases space to kronoberg county council
* The Kronoberg County Concil already leases space in the property Dockan 9 in the town of Vaxjo. The council now wants to lease an additional 877 sqm Link to press release: here
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
* Summit State Bank reports net income for first quarter 2017 and declaration of dividend