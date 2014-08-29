BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Kungsleden : * Gives an update on tax issues * the Supreme Administrative Court in Sweden has rejected the company's application for leave to appeal concerning those tax rulings from the Administrative Court of Appeals received on April 1st, 2014 * Kungsleden made a provision of SEK 1,640 m in the Q2, 2014 book closing to cover the combined risk of loss in the cases in question * Says no additional financial effect will occur as a result of the rulings now
having taken legal effect Link to press release: here
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year