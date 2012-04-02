HONG KONG, April 2 Kunlun Energy,
controlled by PetroChina Co Ltd , launched
on Monday a share offering worth about $1.4 billion, IFR
reported, citing a term sheet for the deal.
The offering of up to 800 million new shares was launched at
a price range of HK$13 to HK$13.5 per share, equivalent to a
discount of 4.8 percent to 8.3 percent to Monday's close of
HK$14.18, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. At the top of
the range, the deal would be worth HK$10.8 billion ($1.39
billion).
Bank of America Merrill lynch, China International
Capital Corp. (CICC), Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired to handle the
offering, IFR added.
($1 = 7.764 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Erica Billingham)