Dec 29 Kunming Pharmaceutical Corp

* Says plans to raise 1.25 billion yuan ($200.91 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, production capacity expansion

* Says trading of shares to resume on December 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13Or77h; bit.ly/1vCJeEt

