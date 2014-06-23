BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending execution of a material strategic agreement with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Kunming Pharmaceutical Corp
* Says to terminate assets restructuring plan due to unfavourable conditions
* Vita 34 AG: chief financial officer of Vita 34 AG to seek new challenges