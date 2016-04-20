BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 Kunming Sinobright (Group):
* Says the company to use undistributed profits to pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/x2NV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.