ZURICH, Sept 21 Swiss tour operator Kuoni
said on Friday it will sell or close a number of small
businesses in Europe, which have failed to generate profits in
recent years as the euro zone crisis crimps holiday spending in
the region.
The activities earmarked for closure are tour operating
businesses in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Russia,
as well a its online hotel platform, with combined annual sales
of around 300 million francs ($321.3 million) and 500 staff.
"These activities are no longer of particular relevance to
our group," said Chief Executive Peter Rothwell in a conference
call with analysts and media.
"We are comfortable with our major operations in the major
markets including the UK, Switzerland and France. We do not wish
to exit tour operating or tour operating-related activities."
Chief Financial Officer Peter Meier said exiting the
businesses would reduce Kuoni's operating result by some 80
million francs, probably in the current financial year. He said
the move would eliminate annual operating losses of around 17
million francs.
"We welcome this decision, although the exit costs are
expensive," said Helvea analyst Chris Burger in a note. "We
believe that it will be difficult to find a buyer for most
operations in this environment, so the costs probably reflect
more or less the closing costs."
Shares in Kuoni traded 2.5 percent higher at 266.50 francs
by 1003 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the Swiss
Midcap index.
The company, which distributes a third of its net income as
a shareholder dividend, said its dividend for this year would be
based on profit numbers that exclude the costs of the closures.
($1 = 0.9338 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Holmes)