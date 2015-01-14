Jan 14 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* To focus on its core business as a service provider to
global travel industry
* Says exits from tour operating activities
* Says for full year 2014, Kuoni expects EBIT to be around
85 million Swiss francs ($83.48 million), with a net result of
around 66 million Swiss francs
* Says proceeds from sale of tour operating businesses will
mainly be invested to further develop group's core business and
strengthen its leading global market positions
* Says net result 2015 is expected to be negatively impacted
by divestiture charges of approximately 25 million Swiss francs,
while proceeds from divestiture are expected to be generated
more likely in 2016
* Says intends to maintain dividend pay-out ratio of 40-45
pct of net result attributable to shareholders, excluding
non-recurring items from divestment process
($1 = 1.0182 Swiss francs)
