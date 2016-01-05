ZURICH/LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 5 Four interested parties are eying bids for Kuoni including private equity firm EQT as well as a partnership combining Baring Private Equity Asia and HNA Group, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bids to buy the entirety of Swiss travel group Kuoni are due by the end of this month, one of the sources said.

Kuoni and Baring declined to comment. EQT and HNA could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier, Kuoni said it had received preliminary approaches to buy the 110-year-old travel group. Analysts said it could struggle to attract a premium to the current market value of 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($1.09 billion).

($1 = 1.0093 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich, Freya Berry in London and Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)