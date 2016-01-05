ZURICH/LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 5 Four interested
parties are eying bids for Kuoni including private
equity firm EQT as well as a partnership combining Baring
Private Equity Asia and HNA Group, two sources close to the deal
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Bids to buy the entirety of Swiss travel group Kuoni are due
by the end of this month, one of the sources said.
Kuoni and Baring declined to comment. EQT and HNA could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Earlier, Kuoni said it had received preliminary approaches
to buy the 110-year-old travel group. Analysts said it could
struggle to attract a premium to the current market value of 1.1
billion Swiss francs ($1.09 billion).
