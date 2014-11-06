Nov 6 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* Outlook for full year confirmed
* For 2014 financial year as a whole, expects operating
earnings (EBIT) in range of 85-95 million Swiss francs and net
profit at around previous year's level
* Turnover of 4,245 million Swiss francs in first nine
months of 2014 (2013: 4,387 million Swiss francs). Organic
turnover growth came to +0.5 pct
* 9-month earnings before amortisation (EBITA) came to 92.4
million Swiss francs (2013 adjusted: 107.0 million Swiss francs)
* 9-month EBIT came to 65.0 million Swiss francs (2013
adjusted: 79.0 million Swiss francs)
Source text- bit.ly/1uz0oqH
