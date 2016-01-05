* Says has received approaches from third parties
* Four potential suitors in the hunt - sources
* Analysts question whether bids would top 1.1 bln Sfr
market cap
* Foundation with blocking stake could torpedo any deal
(Adds all four names of potential bidders and shares)
By Oliver Hirt and John Miller
ZURICH, Jan 5 As many as four potential bidders
are wooing 110-year-old Swiss travel group Kuoni Reisen Holding
AG, sources close to the negotiations said on Tuesday,
after Kuoni said it had received preliminary approaches.
Sweden's EQT, Permira, Cinven, and a combination of Baring
Private Equity Asia and China's HNA Tourism Group are among
those looking at a possible deal, the sources said.
Bids are due by the end of January, one source said.
Analysts said Kuoni could struggle to attract a premium to
its current 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) market value
as struggling businesses drag down a sale price.
One Swiss investor, BWM AG, which owns shares representing 4
percent of Kuoni's capital, said any bid would have to be at a
significant premium to win its support.
The shares rose 1.5 percent to 293.25 francs, but BWM
indicated that was well short of its expectations.
"For us, the fair value of Kuoni shares is at least 330
Swiss francs per share," said Pascal Pruess, a BWM investment
analyst. "If somebody offers that much, then we would certainly
consider a sale."
Kuoni had issued a statement earlier on Tuesday saying it
had received approaches and it was evaluating the situation,
with no certainty that a definitive offer would be made.
It did not name the third parties that had approached it.
Kuoni added it was also looking at other strategic options.
Any sale would have to be approved by the Kuoni and
Hugentobler Foundation, set up by the founding family in 1957,
whose 25 percent voting stake lets it block any transaction.
A spokesman for EQT, whose investments include a stake in
Nordic hotel chain Scandic, declined to comment, as did European
private equity firm Cinven and Baring Private Equity Asia. HNA
could not be reached and global investment firm Permira did not
respond to requests for comment.
Kuoni last year sold what were once its mainstay tour
operating activities in Europe and Asia amid fierce competition,
leaving it with travel services units including a growing visa
unit that arranges travel permits for governments and companies.
A loss-making business that organises accommodation,
transport and tours for other operators, as well as a hotel-bed
database business it bought in 2011 but whose margins are under
pressure, are likely to push down any sale price to close to the
market capitalisation, wrote Jon Cox, an analyst at Kepler
Cheuvreux.
"It is hard to see much in the way of upside from current
levels," Cox said.
($1 = 1.0040 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London, Alexander
Huebner in Frankfurt and Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm; Editing by
Michael Shields and Keith Weir)