BRIEF-Josef Manner & Comp says does not intend to delist
* COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS NO INTENTION OF DELISTING THE SHARES ITSELF FROM VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE
ZURICH, June 22 Kuoni said on Monday it is selling its tour operators, specialists and travel agencies in Britain, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Finland and Benelux to German retailer Rewe for an undisclosed price.
The move marks the Swiss travel operator's withdrawal from European tour operating activities following a decision in January to focus on its core business as a service provider to the global travel industry.
Zurich-based Kuoni said it expected the transaction to be completed in the third quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Perry)
FRANKFURT, May 10 The Stuttgart prosecutor's office on Wednesday said it has launched a market manipulation probe after receiving a complaint from German markets regulator BaFin which accuses board members of Porsche Automobil Holding SE of potential market manipulation.