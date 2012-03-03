FRANKFURT, March 3 Swiss travel group
Kuoni is not interested in buying up parts of
struggling British rival Thomas Cook, its chief
executive told a German paper.
"For us, the German, Scandinavian and British operations of
Thomas Cook would not make any sense," Peter Rothwell told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
He said that either there would be too few cost benefits or
the regulatory hurdles would be too high.
Thomas Cook is working on a restructuring after turning to
its banks twice for a rescue last year and has already announced
plans to sell its Indian subsidiary to reduce its debt
pile.
There has been speculation the group will also seek to sell
airline Condor, with German businessman Hans Rudolf Woehrl
already saying he would be interested.
Rothwell told the paper in an interview published on
Saturday that buying up Condor would contravene the group's
strategy of having few fixed assets.
Rothwell also confirmed the group's forecast for 2011
turnover of around 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.47 billion)