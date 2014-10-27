(Refile to add topic codes and reach additional subscribers)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Sudip Roy
LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Kurdistan Regional Government,
the authority overseeing the autonomous region in the northern
part of Iraq, is set to meet with fixed income investors in
London on Tuesday, according to three investor sources.
It is not clear at this stage if a bond transaction is being
planned in the near future. The meetings are most likely
designed to update bondholders on the region's finances and
economic fundamentals, according to one of the investors.
However, another investor said: "There is no such thing as a
non-deal roadshow. I am assuming a transaction will follow if
investor interest is present."
He added however that the structure of any potential deal
was not yet known. "It's not clear to me whether a deal might be
EMBI GD index eligible or whether it [would be] a private
placement."
Sources indicated that Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are
involved in arranging the meetings.
Both banks declined to comment.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Sudip Roy, Editing by
Helene Durand)