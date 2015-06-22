(Adds context)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - A new name is poised to enter the
international bond markets after the Kurdistan Regional
Government announced it is meeting investors in London this
week, with an eye to a "potential transaction in the near
future."
The announcement, made on the government's official website,
added the meetings would be arranged by Deutsche Bank and
Goldman Sachs.
These two banks first introduced KRG officials and fund
managers last October. At the time the Kurdish delegation, led
by the deputy prime minister, was sounding out investors about a
potential debt financing, although a number of grey areas needed
to be clarified.
But the passage of a law to raise funds through borrowing
means the KRG is now in a position to issue in the capital
markets.
Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, needs
money to meet a growing security bill, pay public-sector
employees and fund much-needed infrastructure development.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy, Julian
Baker)