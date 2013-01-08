BAGHDAD Jan 8 Any move by Iraq's autonomous
Kurdistan region to export oil without central government
approval is still illegal and would make reaching a deal on
delayed oil payments more difficult, senior Iraqi oil officials
said on Tuesday.
"If the Kurdistan Regional Government insists to move in the
wrong direction, even by bartering crude without legal approval,
this will worsen the situation and make it more difficult to
reach an agreement," one senior Iraqi oil official said.
No date has been set for talks between the central
government and the Kurdish authorities to end their disagreement
over Kurdistan exports and payments to foreign companies working
in the autonomous region in northern Iraq.