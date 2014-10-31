* KRG meets fixed-income investors
* Preliminary discussions held
* Investors want greater clarity on key issues
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - The Kurdistan Regional Government is
sounding out investors about a potential debt financing,
although a number of grey areas need to be clarified before any
deal emerges.
Kurdish officials led by the deputy prime minister were in
London this week holding private talks with fixed-income
accounts, according to investors. Deutsche Bank and Goldman
Sachs arranged the meetings, the investors added, although the
banks themselves declined to comment.
Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, needs
money to meet a growing security bill, to pay public-sector
employees and to fund much-needed infrastructure development.
"They have a huge list of needs," said one banker, who has
followed the situation closely.
However, with Kurdistan at loggerheads with the Iraqi
government over several key issues, not least the region's share
of the national budget, officials are looking at different
avenues for raising cash, including potentially the capital
markets.
Investors who met the delegation said that discussions are
at a preliminary stage with no specifics yet on the format of
any deal. A straight bond, loan or some sort of structured note
are all possible options. "It was an overview from their side.
They're exploring their options," said one.
"The meeting was to get an idea of how they are looking at
the region and, should there be a need for debt financing, what
the potential appetite would be," said another investor. "The
team was very knowledgeable and willing to address various
questions. Certainly they were impressive."
The second investor added that if there were any deal, it
would be subject to the enactment of a debt law, which is
expected to receive parliamentary approval by the end of
November. One stipulation of any potential deal is that external
debt cannot exceed 30% of GDP.
In purely economic terms, Kurdistan could be an attractive
investment. It sits on a quarter of Iraq's total oil reserves
and has plans to boost the capacity of its pipeline via Turkey
to 400,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, from 280,000
now. "They have a good story to tell," said the first investor.
CLARITY REQUIRED
But there are several outstanding issues that investors
would want greater clarity on before they committed money. These
extend beyond the fighting with Islamic State militants along
the Iraqi Kurdistan border.
The Kurdish government, led by President Masoud Barzani,
wants the region to become an independent state. Its neighbours
- Iran, Turkey and most importantly the government in Baghdad -
are opposed to the region's secession.
Its tense relations with the Iraq central government mean
there are several grey areas about how exactly Kurdistan would
raise any funds - or even if it can do so without Baghdad's
authorisation.
"They clearly think they can - at least once the Kurdistan
parliament has ratified the debt law that the cabinet just
approved - but they didn't clarify whether they need Baghdad
authorisation," said the first investor.
This uncertainty also extends to the servicing of any debt
and whether or not the regional government will need either
explicit or implicit approval from the Iraqi central bank to pay
investors.
Lawyers warn that investors need to be wary of the legal
foundations of any deal. "If it turned out that Kurdistan did
not have the capacity or authority to issue international bonds
this could be grounds for future Kurdish governments to
successfully challenge any court proceedings brought by
investors in the bonds," said Bernd Bohr, a partner at law firm
Mayer Brown International.
DISPUTE
Other matters beyond the specifics of any deal also need to
be clarified - in particular Kurdistan's dispute with Baghdad
over its oil marketing rights and share of national budget.
The Kurdish government claims Baghdad owes it billions of
dollars, arguing that it has not received its fair share of the
national budget. Under the Iraqi constitution, Kurdistan is
entitled to 17% of the national budget after sovereign expenses.
There is, though, a dispute over how much is actually paid, with
the regional government claiming it has been short-changed.
Earlier this year, Baghdad withheld funds after the Kurds
signed contracts with oil majors and built a pipeline to Turkey,
independent of the central government. The Iraqi government
deemed the Kurdish oil shipments illegal and even took to the US
courts to block one tanker 60 miles off the Texas coast from
moving the crude into US waters. Kurdistan says the shipments
are allowed under the Iraqi constitution.
The resulting fiscal squeeze, together with the conflict
with Islamic State, is taking its toll on the economy. The World
Bank reckons GDP growth will be considerably less this year,
with unofficial forecasts revised five percentage points lower
to 3%.
The first investor said that the delegation was hopeful of
"a more sympathetic hearing" from Baghdad following the
formation of a new Iraqi government in the summer, with six
Kurds in the cabinet including Hoshiyar Zebari as finance
minister.
Iraq's government has made up some of the arrears on the
frozen payments but not all. "The situation remains fluid," said
the banker.
