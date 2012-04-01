OSLO, April 1 The regional government in Iraqi Kurdistan has ordered oil producers in the region, including Norway's DNO, to halt exports in a payment conflict with the central government in Baghdad, the regional oil ministry and DNO said on Sunday.

The Kurds and Baghdad have long been at odds over control of local petroleum resources but have allowed Kurdish exports to flow under an interim deal in which Baghdad collects the revenue and makes irregular payments to the region and producers.

On Sunday the regional oil ministry in Erbil said there had been no payment since May 2011 and it would wait no longer.

"We hope that this is a temporary measure and that those in the federal government responsible for non-payment will quickly realise that their failure to adhere to their agreements is not in the interests of the Iraqi people," the ministry said in a statement.