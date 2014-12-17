LONDON Dec 17 Iraqi Kurdistan plans to
strengthen its relationship with Iran, the prime minister of the
semi-autonomous region said on Wednesday in an acknowledgement
of the deepening ties between Arbil and Tehran.
Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani said in a statement a new
oil deal between Arbil and Baghdad would not impact the
Kurdistan Regional Government's ties with Turkey, or its growing
partnership with Iran.
"We will continue to strengthen our relationship with our
eastern neighbour Iran," Barzani said in a statement read at a
Kurdish oil and gas conference in London. The statement was read
by Sir Jeremy Greenstock, the former UK ambassador to the United
Nations, after Barzani was unable to attend.
