* Exports are KRG's lifeline amid budget squeeze, ISIS fight
* Turkey transfers $200 mln to help KRG finances
* Ceyhan to resume loading later on Friday
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Humeyra Pamuk
LONDON, March 11 Iraq's Kurdistan was
reconnected to oil markets on Friday as pumping from its fields
to Turkey resumed, providing the semi-autonomous region with a
lifeline amid a budget crisis and a fight against Islamic State.
An industry source told Reuters pumping of Kurdish oil to
the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan had restarted after a
three-week interruption following a military operation on
Turkish territory against Kurdish militants. Port sources said
Ceyhan could resume loadings later on Friday.
Oil is the main source of Kurdistan's revenues and the
suspension further squeezed the already cash-strapped region's
finances.
Turkey has invested heavily in Kurdistan's oil industry and
on Friday Ankara transferred $200 million to Erbil to help
Kurdish finances hit by the pipeline stoppage, two industry
sources told Reuters on Friday.
"An emergency aid transfer has been sent to KRG (Kurdistan
Regional Government) this week.... The halt has deprived the KRG
of an important source of revenue," one of the sources said.
Turkey completed a military campaign earlier this week near
its southeastern border, shutting the pipeline that normally
carries 600,000 barrels per day as the military searched for
mines.
Violence has surged after a two-year ceasefire between
Turkey and Kurdish militants broke down last July.
Turkey's military launched a large-scale campaign in a
handful of towns in the mainly Kurdish southeast after the youth
wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) sealed off entire
districts and declared autonomy.
Turkey accused the PKK, considered a terrorist group by
Turkey, the United States and the European Union, of blowing up
the pipeline on Feb. 25 when pumping had already halted. The
group denies the accusation.
The outage left the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) with
just $233 million in net revenue from its oil exports in
February - less than one third of what it needs to cover its
public payroll.
Even before the pipe closure, the KRG was running a
multi-million-dollar monthly deficit as oil prices sank.
Conflict with Islamic State militants and an influx of people
displaced by violence in the rest of Iraq have increased the
strain.
