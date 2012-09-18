By Peg Mackey
LONDON, Sept 18
LONDON, Sept 18 Iraqi Kurdish oil exports could
rise by more than 50 percent next year after the autonomous
region reached a deal with central government to put an end to a
payments dispute, Kurdistan's energy minister said on Tuesday.
Ashti Hawrami also said last week's deal was a big
breakthrough that could pave the way towards resolution of
Iraq's long stalled oil and gas law by the end of 2012 or early
2013 in a move to help unlock huge reserves potential.
"If we are sincere, I think this can be done," he said. "We
need stability within to have stability of supply."
He said Kurdistan could ramp up oil exports to 250,000
barrels per day or even more next year from the current 140,000
bpd. Iraq's overall oil output has risen to above 3 million bpd
and overtaken Iran in recent month, making it OPEC's second
largest producer.
In April, Kurdistan halted exports of its oil in protest
over what it said were payments due from Baghdad to companies.
It restarted in August and last week said it would keep its
oil production for export at 140,000 barrels per day this month
before raising it to 200,000 bpd for the rest of this year.
"We will do our best to do more in the 2013 budget - 250,000
bpd or more might be the case," he said.
Baghdad has agreed to release close to $900 million to pay
contractors in Kurdistan. Payments are likely to come in 2
tranches, the first being $650 million, he said.
The deal will resolve only part of a broader feud between
Baghdad and Kurdistan over oil and territory that has involved
major companies including Exxon Mobil, Chevron
and Total.
Hawrami said discussions in Baghdad last week to end the oil
export and payments row were "very constructive and positive".
Both sides had grown tired of the internal politics and were
keen for a resolution, he said adding that most senior
government officials in Baghdad attended talks.
"Even (Prime Minister Nuri al-) Maliki himself was
supportive (of the final agreement)," he said.
Hawrami said a high level committee - including Iraq's oil
minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi and himself - has been set up to
revisit Iraq's long-stalled oil and gas law.