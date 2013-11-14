* Crude sale tender for December cancelled
* Oil from Taq Taq field flows into new pipeline
ARBIL/LONDON Nov 14 Iraqi Kurdistan has halted
December independent oil exports via Turkey following a fire at
an oilfield loading station and as it allocates crude to test a
new pipeline, trading and local industry sources said.
Production at Genel's Taq Taq oilfield was
temporarily suspended after the fire at its loading station, one
source familiar with the matter said.
Iraqi Kurdistan has been transporting crude by truck,
through a Turkish intermediary called Powertrans, to Turkey,
where it is loaded on to tankers for European refiners.
Output has resumed at Taq Taq, but also some of its oil is
now being allocated for Arbil's new pipeline to Turkey, leaving
less for truck exports.
The pipeline is in the commissioning phase and is expected
to start up at the end of year, pumping an initial volume of
around 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) out of Kurdistan's total of
over 350,000 bpd.
"Quantities of Taq Taq crude are currently being loaded by
tanker truck and also being used to fill sections of the new
export pipeline," an industry source said on condition of
anonymity.
The central government in Baghdad calls Arbil's exports
illegal, saying that only state marketing body SOMO is entitled
to sell oil abroad.
Traders said that Powertrans first postponed the December
tender to sell the Kurdish crude following the fire and then was
forced to cancel it due to risks it might not be able to move
enough crude by truck to the Turkish ports of Dortyol and Mersin
in time.
The fire occurred early last week at the loading station,
several industry sources said.
"What I was told is that a truck caught fire and that the
fire spread from the truck into the loading gantry and caused
damage, and in addition there were some injuries," said one
industry source.
No lives were lost, the sources said.