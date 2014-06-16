* Iraq region wants 25 percent of national oil revenue
By David Sheppard
ARBIL, June 16 A bolder Kurdistan, a bulwark
against ISIL forces and strengthened by the seizure of the oil
city of Kirkuk, wants a greater share of Iraq's oil revenue.
The Kurdistan Regional Government believes its share of
total Iraqi oil sales should be as high as
25 percent, the KRG's official spokesman said on Monday.
The Kurdish position has arguably never been stronger.
Baghdad's military retreat from the north
under the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) led
assault last week allowed the Peshmerga forces of KRG to seize
control of long-disputed Kirkuk and its oil reserves.
If the autonomous region holds onto Kirkuk, revenues from
its major oil fields could far surpass any budget offer from
Baghdad, boosting its any ambition of succeeding as a
fully independent state.
Safeen Dizayee, the former foreign affairs and education
minister for the KRG and the autonomous government's official
spokesman, said that while Arbil was supposed to receive 17
percent of Iraqi oil revenues under current agreements, the
total figure should be raised - based on its growing population
and rising oil output.
"The figure should be far higher and indeed when the
censuses are conducted we believe it could average 25 percent,"
Dizayee said from his office at the Council of Ministers in
the region's capital, Arbil.
"The 17 percent was just an estimate that was used. But even
now we don't receive that."
While Dizayee said the KRG continued to pursue a legal
solution to the status of Kirkuk with Baghdad, he acknowledged
that his government was arguably in its strongest position ever
to secure the city many Kurds consider their historical capital.
"We have been very patient. This has been an issue since the
early 1960s, but obviously now we have a stronger position,"
Dizayee said.
"We have not ever, even in 2003 when we had the opportunity,
tried to take control of Kirkuk and to make a de facto position
and impose it."
But he said that an atmosphere of mistrust
permeated relations with Baghdad, and that the federal
government's refusal to hand over the KRG's share of the budget
since January was driving the two further apart.
"The fact is there has been a deliberate effort to
marginalize, sideline and ignore these efforts," Dizayee said,
adding that budget cuts from Baghdad were behind the KRG's
decision to pursue independent oil sales outside the federal
government's control.
INDEPENDENT OIL SALES
On Monday Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said a third
tanker was set to load a cargo of Kurdish crude oil from the
Mediterranean port of Ceyhan on June 22, despite fierce protests
from the government in Baghdad who have tried to block the
sales.
"The flow of oil is continuing and we will continue to send
it out and export it," Dizayee said, adding that around 120,000
barrels of crude was flowing on a new pipeline to
Ceyhan each day. The KRG wants independent sales to rise even
higher.
"In order to cover the needs of the Kurdistan region or to
counter the 17 pct of the budget that should come from Baghdad
but that has been cut for the last six months we need at least
400,000 barrels per day to be exported to meet that budget."
That may be difficult for the KRG to achieve, however, due
to a lack of suitable export infrastructure.
The 600,000 bpd Kirkuk pipeline, which accounted for the
bulk of Iraq's northern crude oil exports, has been offline
since March following insurgent attacks.
Attempts to repair it have been thwarted by Islamic
militants in the region, who have targeted repair men trying to
fix sections of the line that passes through territory outside
KRG control.
"For the last three months under normal - well almost normal
- security conditions to repair the pipeline it hasn't been
successful," Dizayee said, when asked if the line would be
prepared before the end of this year.
"It all depends to what extent the pipeline runs through
areas controlled be these (ISIL) elements. It wouldn't be easy
to predict."
