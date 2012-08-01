LONDON Aug 1 Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan will restart oil exports this week in a bid to end a payment dispute with the central government - a move that could push Iraq's overall shipments to new post-war highs.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad are locked in a long-running feud over oil and land rights that has shut in exports the past four months from oilfields being tapped by foreign oil companies in the northern region.

"Despite initial reluctance from the producing international oil companies (IOCs) in the region to export without guarantees of payment, the IOCs had been persuaded to restart exporting at 100,000 barrels per day," a KRG statement said on Wednesday.

"After approaches made by friends of Iraq in political and diplomatic circles, the KRG has decided to resume exports from the region to build confidence with the federal government with the purpose of squaring up all the oil and gas issues in Iraq," said Ashti Hawrami, minister of natural resources.

Crude produced in Kurdistan is fed into Iraq's Kirkuk export stream and sold onto world markets via the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. The KRG export halt had cut Kirkuk shipments by a quarter to below 300,000 bpd.

The KRG statement said exports would remain at 100,000 bpd for a month and if payments were forthcoming, could move swiftly up to 200,000 bpd.

The KRG export resumption will push Iraq's overall oil sales to a fresh post-war record, said a senior Iraqi oil official.

"Iraq's oil sales will very easily reach 2.6 million barrels a day this month if we receive the volume from Kurdistan," he said. Iraq's exports rose above 2.5 million bpd in July.