(Adds comment from court, detail)
By Terry Wade and Anna Driver
HOUSTON Aug 25 A U.S. court on Monday threw out
an order to seize some 1 million barrels of disputed Iraqi
Kurdish crude oil from a tanker near Texas, a move that could
allow the cargo to be delivered and end a nearly month-long
impasse.
The United Kalavrvta tanker, carrying about $100 million
worth of Kurdish crude, has been anchored in the Gulf of Mexico
for weeks, as the Iraqi region of Kurdistan wages a legal battle
over ownership with the central government of Iraq.
At the request of Baghdad, the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of Texas in July ordered the U.S. Marshals
Service to take control of the cargo, part of a broader strategy
by Iraq to push back against Kurdish exports.
But a few days later the court said it lacked jurisdiction
to carry out the seizure as the tanker was about 60 miles
offshore. That prompted the Kurds to file a request to vacate
the order.
"Kurdistan's motion to vacate is granted," U.S. District
Judge Gray Miller said in his ruling.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has claimed the
right to export oil under Iraq's constitution and said it plans
to deliver the oil soon. Baghdad says all oil sales outside its
control are illegal.
The tanker is too large to enter the port of Galveston near
Houston, and companies that provide offloading services to bring
cargoes ashore have steered clear of the dispute.
U.S. refiner LyondellBasell has said it had recently
bought cargoes of Iraqi Kurdistan crude for its Houston
refinery, but said it would halt future purchases and not accept
any deliveries until the dispute was settled.
The company did not explicitly say if it had agreed to buy
the crude on the United Kalavrvta, and it is not clear if it
might now accept delivery of the cargo.
Reuters shiptracking data showed the tanker is still
anchored in the Gulf of Mexico.
The judge said Iraq could amend its complaint in the next 10
days, leaving the country's lawyers with an avenue to
potentially keep pressing their case.
The Kurds say control over their oil is crucial for their
own dreams of independence and because Baghdad has responded
weakly to Islamist militants who overran parts of the country in
recent months.
Washington has refused to intervene in commercial sales,
saying the oil belongs to all Iraqis and supporting a unified
Iraq, while warning companies about dealing directly with
Kurdistan.
Kurdish authorities meanwhile have continued to make new
efforts to get their crude to market even though several vessels
carrying their oil have been stuck in limbo.
(Additional reporting by Patience Haggin)