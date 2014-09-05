(Adds details from latest complaint)
HOUSTON, Sept 5 Iraq has refiled in U.S. court
to gain control of $100 million of Kurdish crude oil on a tanker
near Texas, days after the court ruled it lacked jurisdiction to
seize the cargo but said it could hear arguments over who is the
oil's rightful owner.
Iraq, in court documents seen on Friday, widened its case to
include potential buyers of the cargo and said the Kurdistan
Regional Government has not stated if it currently owns it.
Baghdad urged the court to intervene by taking temporary
control of the cargo until the dispute is resolved, and said the
U.S. court in fact has jurisdiction because the case involves
business done in the United States.
The dispute over the United Kalavrvta tanker, carrying some
1 million barrels of crude, is also being litigated in Baghdad,
but Iraq said the Kurds have yet to respond to at least one of
their lawsuits there.
The tanker has been stationed about 60 miles off Texas since
late July, as the central government of Iraq wages a legal
battle against Iraqi Kurdistan over who has the sole right to
export crude.
"This Court has subject matter jurisdiction over the claims
against John Doe Buyer," Iraq said in its motion. U.S. District
Court Judge Gray Miller had invited Iraq to replead the case.
