HOUSTON, July 31 A $100 million cargo of crude
oil in a tanker near Texas was legally shipped and sold by
Kurdistan, lawyers for the autonomous region in Iraq told a U.S.
court in a letter seen on Thursday, saying Baghdad has no right
to the barrels.
They also told the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of Texas that it has no jurisdiction over Kurdish
affairs.
Baghdad, in a lawsuit filed with the court earlier this
week, said that only it has the authority to export oil under
Iraq's constitution, a view that autonomous Kurdistan government
rejects.
"The oil cargo in question belonged to the Kurdistan
Regional Government (KRG) before it was legally shipped and sold
pursuant to KRG's authority under the 2005 Iraqi Constitution
and subsequent Kurdistan law," said the letter, which did not
identify the buyer of the cargo.
Payments for such shipments are typically made some 30 days
after delivery and it is unclear if the buyer will ever receive
the cargo.
The U.S. court has ordered the cargo be seized if the oil
comes ashore, but the 1 million barrels aboard the United
Kalavrvta tanker have been anchored in the Gulf of Mexico since
Saturday, outside of U.S territorial waters.
The standoff is the latest dispute over Iraqi Kurds'
emboldened steps toward seizing greater political and economic
autonomy, with oil sales seen as central to Kurdish dreams of
independence that Baghdad opposes.
(Reporting By Terry Wade in Houston; Additional reporting by
Julia Payne in London and Michael Georgy)