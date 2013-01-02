DUBAI Jan 2 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA)
has bought a 53.2 percent operating interest in Iraqi
Kurdistan's Atrush oil block for $600 million from General
Exploration Partners (GEP) Inc.
A TAQA spokesman said on Wednesday production was expected
to start in 2013 and the acquisition would be funded "from
corporate resources".
GEP is a venture between privately-held Aspect Energy, which
owns a 66.5 percent interest, with the remainder held by a
subsidiary of Canadian group ShaMaran Petroleum.
The acquisition marks the first time the Abu Dhabi-based
company has operated an oil and gas project in the Middle East.
"It's part of our strategy to expand in the MENA (Middle
East and North Africa) region," the TAQA spokesman said.
An autonomous region since 1991, Iraqi Kurdistan is often
touted as one of the final frontiers for onshore oil exploration
and has signed deals with foreign majors such as Exxon Mobil,
Chevron and Total.
But those deals have angered the federal capital Baghdad,
which rejects oil contracts offered by the Kurdistan region's
government as illegal, and has blacklisted some firms that
ventured north.
