By Ned Parker and Isabel Coles
| ARBIL, Iraq
ARBIL, Iraq May 13 The president of Iraqi
Kurdistan, Masoud Barzani, said Iraq had been led in an
authoritarian direction by Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and
threatened to end the oil-rich autonomous region's participation
in the federal government.
Iraq held elections on April 30. The results have yet to be
announced but Kurdish support is crucial to Maliki's ambitions
for a third term. The incumbent premier's rivals, both Shi'ite
and Sunni, are hoping Barzani and the Kurds will help them
thwart Maliki's bid to stay in office for four more years.
Barzani said Kurdish parties would meet as soon as the
results of the election were officially announced, expected in
the next few days, to decide how to proceed in negotiations over
the government formation.
The talks could drag on for months and Barzani declined to
give any more details of the Kurds' position but said the
political situation in Iraq was unsustainable and one option
would be to fully withdraw Kurdish participation in the
government unless there was the prospect of change.
"All options are on the table," Barzani told Reuters in an
interview on Monday. "It is time for final decisions. We are not
going to wait another decade and go through the same experience
again. If we boycott the process, we will boycott everything
(parliament and the government)."
Such a move would be the first of its kind for the Kurds,
who have been a partner in the national government since the
U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and would put added strain on
the country's already fraying federal unity.
There are about 5 million Kurds in majority Arab Iraq, which
has a population of more than 30 million. Most Kurds live in the
north of the country, where they run their own affairs, but
remain reliant on Baghdad for a share of the national budget.
The Kurds eventually lined up behind Maliki after the last
election in 2010, helping him win a second term, persuaded by
promises to share power and settle the status of territories
disputed by Arabs and Kurds.
However, the Kurds say those promises were broken and the
deal unravelled almost as soon as the government took office.
Relations between the two sides rapidly deteriorated thereafter
and are now characterised by deep mistrust.
Barzani then threw his weight behind an unsuccessful attempt
to unseat Maliki with a vote of no confidence in 2012, and must
now work out how to ensure Baghdad keeps any promises it makes
if the Kurds agree to share power again.
Barzani declined to go into the details of how the Kurds
planned to guarantee their demands are met, but he said he would
be seeking more than paper guarantees.
Barzani conceded Maliki was not solely to blame for Iraq's
troubles, but said as prime minister and commander in chief of
the armed forces he ultimately bore the responsibility.
"There was no partnership, and it was totalitarianism," said
Barzani of governance in Iraq under Maliki over the past four
years. "He is the number one responsible for it. He was capable
of not allowing the whole process to go in that direction."
"The authorities in Baghdad want to control everything ...
It is not acceptable to us. We want to be partners; we don't
want to be subjects."
Barzani emphasized repeatedly his dispute with Maliki, who
once fought against deposed dictator Saddam Hussein alongside
the Kurds, was "not personal", said he had changed since
becoming Prime Minister.
"The Maliki that we knew before being in power was different
than the Maliki who has been in power," he said.
ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE
Despite the hostilities, some Kurdish officials admit in
private a deal could be reached with Maliki, if only to buy time
while their region, no longer believing in an alliance with
Baghdad, pulls away.
The Kurds are already moving towards economic independence,
and late last year finished building an oil pipeline to Turkey
that could in theory make them self-sufficient, further riling
Baghdad, which slashed funding to the region in revenge.
"Those who cut the budget of Kurdistan are going to pay the
price of that decision," Barzani said. "If by cutting the budget
and blackmailing us they think the Kurds will not continue
asking for their legitimate demands, they are wrong."
The Kurds say they are constitutionally entitled to export
oil on their own terms, and more than 2 million barrels have
already flowed through the new pipeline into storage tanks at a
Turkish port. Baghdad has threatened dire consequences if
exports go ahead without federal consent, but Barzani said there
was no going back.
"The political decision has been made that we're going to
sell oil independently," he said. "We will continue producing
the oil, pumping it out and selling it. If they continue
escalating, we will also escalate from our side."
Barzani made clear that the Kurds could hold a referendum on
independence if Baghdad pushed them too far, repeating a threat
he has made in the past.
"If they don't like us to be with them, they should tell us
and we will take another path as well," he said. "We are going
to have a referendum and ask our people. Whatever the people
decide".
Maliki may seek to exploit divisions among the Kurds
themselves to weaken their bargaining position in Baghdad, by
courting the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which is
seeking to reassert itself after political setbacks.
Some Kurdish officials worry that the PUK, which has shared
power with Barzani's own Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) since
the region gained autonomy could threaten to break ranks and
join with Maliki in order to regain leverage at home.
But Maliki is also facing a challenge in the Sunni heartland
province of Anbar, where his army has been waging war since the
start of the year, when tribal fighters and Islamist insurgents
overran several towns.
Maliki's critics, including Barzani, accuse him of going on
the offensive against Iraq's Sunni minority to whip up support
among his own Shi'ite base as security deteriorated across the
country, damaging his credentials.
"To ignite a war in order to achieve political gains is a
catastrophe," Barzani said. "I do believe it (the situation in
Anbar) ended up like that. Maybe in the beginning it was a
different story."
Asked whether he was concerned the offensive in Anbar could
set a precedent for dealing with similar problems in other parts
of the country, Barzani said: "In any country, if they pursue
that strategy, that means the end of that country."
"That will be the end of Iraq, and that is the most
dangerous issue."
