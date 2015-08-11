TOKYO Aug 11 Major U.S. proxy advisory firms
are split over a proposal linked to activist investor Yoshiaki
Murakami to shake up the board of Japanese mid-sized electronics
parts maker and trader Kuroda Electric, leading to
uncertainty over the move's outcome.
C&I Holdings, which is affiliated with Murakami, and Minami
Aoyama Real Estate have called for the election of four new
directors at Kuroda Electric at an extraordinary shareholders'
meeting on August 21, citing the need to improve investor
returns and boost growth.
Kuroda Electric is the latest Japanese firm to be targeted
by activist investors pushing for better returns and corporate
governance reforms. Others, including major electronics
companies Sony and Nintendo, have found
themselves in the sights of dissident investors in recent years.
Murakami, who owns a 9.3 percent stake in Osaka-based
Kuroda, is among the board nominees. He is also the father of
C&I's president. C&I and Minami Aoyama own a combined 6.5
percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The proposed directors would seek a shareholder return ratio
of 100 percent for the next three years, C&I and Minami Aoyama
said in a letter to shareholders in June. The letter cited low
returns, poor capital policies and a lack of merger and
acquisition-based growth as reasons for the proposal.
Kuroda last month raised this year's dividend forecast
following pressure by Murakami, who was given a suspended prison
sentence for insider trading in 2011.
But C&I's proposal has led to conflicting recommendations
from ISS and Glass Lewis.
ISS advised shareholders to support the nominees, who it
said would provide "new insights on industry conditions and
balance sheet management" currently lacking at Kuroda. ISS
played down Murakami's conviction, saying there were no legal
hurdles to his appointment.
Kuroda disagreed with ISS's recommendation, urging
shareholders on Monday to vote against the proposed candidates
because of Murakami's conviction and family affiliation with
C&I.
For its part, Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote
against the plan. C&I had an "unconvincing case" for modifying
the board, and proposals to bolster shareholder returns hinge on
a "rigid and extreme dividend policy," it said.
Kuroda on Tuesday called the advice "fair" and urged its
stockholders to refer to it when voting.
The proxy advisers have previously given conflicting
recommendations. Glass Lewis said in June that Toyota's "Model
AA" share plan would give the automaker more flexibility. ISS
said it would erode fiscal discipline.
($1 = 124.6900 yen)
(Reporting By Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)