By Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, Aug 21 Kuroda Electric's
shareholders defeated on Friday a proposal linked to activist
investor Yoshiaki Murakami to shake up the board of the
mid-sized Japanese electronics parts company, sending its shares
tumbling as much as 10 percent.
Activist investors have rarely succeeded in Japan, where
incumbent managements and their biggest shareholders - often
large domestic banks - have cozy relationships and where
disruptive shareholders are usually frowned upon.
Kuroda's shareholders, at a special meeting, defeated the
proposal floated by C&I Holdings and Minami Aoyama Real Estate,
both affiliated to Murakami. Around 60 percent of shareholders
voted against the plan, Kuroda said.
The proposal had sought to appoint four outside directors to
Kuroda's board, including Murakami himself. It called for all
profits to be returned to shareholders for the next three years,
and for more mergers and acquisitions by the Osaka-based
company.
But major U.S proxy advisory firms were split on the
proposal's merits, with ISS advising shareholders to support it
and Glass Lewis calling for its rejection.
"We will continue to work for governance and better
shareholder returns at Kuroda Electric," Aya Murakami, chief
executive of C&I and Minami Aoyama, and daughter of Yoshiaki
Murakami, said in a statement.
Kuroda's shares, which hit the year's high earlier this week
partly on hopes of the proposal winning acceptance, fell as much
as 10 percent after the vote, compared with a 2.3 percent fall
in the Nikkei average. They erased some of the losses to
be down 7.9 percent, their biggest one-day drop in nearly three
years.
Though success is mostly elusive, activist shareholders are
increasingly making their presence felt in Japan as Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe encourages steps to boost corporate
governance.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp and electronics
giant Sony are among some of the other firms that have
come under shareholder pressure in recent years.
Japan's electronics parts and trading sector would benefit
from consolidation, Aya Murakami said in a Reuters interview
last Friday. Firms like Kuroda needed to target domestic
competitors to boost growth, she had said.
Kazuya Murahashi, an executive officer at Kuroda, said
previously the company had spent around $137 million buying
seven companies since 2010. It plans to spend a further $65
million on M&A, and the same on capital expenditure, in the next
three years, he said.
"Our strategy was supported by the shareholders," Kuroda
officials told reporters after Friday's meeting, adding that the
company's long-term policy on shareholder returns would not
change.
($1 = 123.9000 yen)
