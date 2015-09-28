Sept 28 British private equity firm Lion Capital, former owner of high-end footwear designer Jimmy Choo, is considering returning to the upscale footwear market with a takeover of luxury shoe retailer Kurt Geiger, Sky News reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Lion Capital, who along with a number of bidders presented initial offers on Monday, is believed to have received financial information about Kurt Geiger and may value the brand at about 250 million pounds ($379.28 million), Sky News said. (bit.ly/1JyYxDK)

Earlier this year, Kurt Geiger hired Goldman Sachs to explore a sale of part or all of the business, and even issue an initial public offering.

Kurt Geiger was sold to Jones Group in 2011 for $350 million, including debt. However, following pressure from activist hedge fund manager Barington Capital, Jones Group sold itself to U.S. private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $2.2 billion, thereby making Sycamore the owner of Kurt Geiger. (reut.rs/1jrpVie)

Lion Capital and Kurt Geiger could not be reached for comment outside regular UK business hours.

Sycamore Partners could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 0.6592 pounds) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)