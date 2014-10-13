(Robert Kuttner's new book is "Debtors' Prison: The Politics of
By Robert Kuttner
Oct 13 What will it really take to give America
a raise?
A lot of well-credentialed policy experts have been writing
nonsense about why Americans can't be paid more.
One bogus story is that young people and working moms
(whatever happened to working dads?) love the new "flexible"
economy of Task-Rabbits working odd jobs. Or they're Uber
drivers or Starbucks clerks, marking time until their economic
adulthood begins.
Some of these people imagine themselves to be high-tech
entrepreneurs-in-waiting. Recent college grads who hope that
they are just one killer-app away from financial success are the
well-educated equivalent of inner-city kids hoping for a tryout
in the National Basketball Association. For every one who makes
it, there are hundreds who don't.
I have a British friend with a son in his 30s. The lad is
having a hard time gaining economic traction. When I saw my
friend recently, I inquired: "How's William doing?"
"He's doing great," said my friend. "He's a barrister."
"Really?" I replied, surprised and impressed.
"Well," my friend smiled, "I think it's actually pronounced,
barista."
A second mistaken explanation blames education and
technology. For decades, as work's pay and career horizons
deteriorated, many economists have argued that in order to earn
more, Americans need better education.
Technology enters into it because machines are increasingly
replacing human workers. People who want reliable jobs, the
argument goes, need advanced skills.
This sounds plausible - until you drill down into the
details.
For starters, the wage premium commanded by college-educated
workers over high-school graduates has been narrowing for more
than a decade. In fact, income inequality has been increasing
among college graduates. A great many of those polite baristas
have college degrees. As for barristers - lawyers in
American-English - there's a glut.
So that's really at work here?
The reality that many expert commentators don't acknowledge
is a huge and intensifying power shift. Technology is the
enabler of this shift, not the cause.
Jobs that used to be structured as regular payroll positions
are being redefined as temp work, contract work and other forms
of contingent employment that allows management to pay lower
wages and no benefits. According to David Weil, author of the
definitive new book on the subject, The Fissured Workforce,
about one job in three is now contingent. And the shift is
accelerating.
Contrary to what you may hear, this is not all about
technology requiring flexibility. Some hotel workers are paid as
salaried employees, while others are part-timers and temps. Some
warehouse workers have regular salaries from their actual
employers; others work for intermediary temp agencies. UPS
drivers are classified as salaried employees, while FedEx
drivers are categorized as independent contractors. Some Comcast
cable guys are on salary, others are freelancers.
Employers get away with this job debasement because they
can, when they can. The labor regulations that protect workers
from these abuses are not well enforced. Most were designed for
an era when payroll employment was the norm.
Two other factors are at work. The weakening of unions means
that workers have less power to bargain for regularized work.
The years of high unemployment rates, both officially measured
and disguised, also gives management more power to impose its
new model. If we had full employment, a lot of workers would not
have to settle for these new debased jobs.
Reversing these trends will take efforts across many fronts
- higher-minimum- wage legislation, better enforcement of labor
laws on the books, a revision of the definition of who is an
employer, so that McDonald's doesn't hide behind its franchisees
and Wal-Mart can't claim that its warehouse workers really work
for a temp agency. Above all, it will depend on having full
employment and a restoration of the right to unionize.
That policy package is a heavy lift. It's far easier to call
for more education. But education, while desirable for all
people as citizens, won't fix what's broken in the job market.
It will just get us better-qualified baristas.
Will that be for here or to go?
