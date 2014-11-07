MADRID Nov 7 Spanish lender Kutxabank is in talks with Goldman Sachs and U.S. private equity firm Lone Star about selling its property developer and real estate assets, said two sources with knowledge of the deal.

The offer for Kutxabank's property developer, known as Neinor, could be worth about 800 million euros ($992 million), one source said, although the final price has not yet been set.

International investment groups have been buying property management businesses from Spanish banks. The lenders want to put the worst of a real estate crash behind them while the funds hope to earn fees from managing loans and housing sales.

In the case of Kutxabank, Goldman Sachs and Lone Star would also be buying some of its houses and land, not just a team of people to manage or develop assets, so the Basque-based lender can focus on its recovering core banking business.

Kutxabank, which scored the best result in Spain in European Central Bank health checks last month, had about 1.27 billion euros of revalued repossessed property assets on its books as of June 30, according to its latest results.

These were almost entirely covered by provisions against losses, meaning the hit from any sale would be minimal.

Goldman Sachs, Lone Star, Kutxabank and N+1, a Spanish investment bank which is advising on the sale, declined to comment. Spanish newspaper Expansion, which first reported the deal, said it would include the transfer of assets worth between 500 million and 1 billion euros.

House prices in Spain have dropped some 40 percent from a 2007 peak as the property market crashed, hurting banks which had lent to developers and lumbering them with repossessed buildings and land.

The weakest Spanish banks needed a 41.3-billion-euro European bailout in 2012 to rebuild their capital. Unlisted Kutxa, which was created through the merger of several northern savings banks, managed to cope without state aid.

Lone Star, in partnership with JPMorgan, in June bought 4.4 billion euros of non-performing Spanish and Portuguese loans that used to belong to Germany's Commerzbank.

Goldman Sachs has bought rent-controlled flats from Madrid authorities.

Private investment groups such as Apollo Global Management and Cerberus Capital Management have also snapped up property management teams from lenders such as Santander and Bankia, giving them a chance to earn fees from servicing loans and selling property for the banks. (1 US dollar = 0.8067 euro) (Editing by David Clarke)