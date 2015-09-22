DUBAI, Sept 22 Turkish Islamic bank Kuveyt Turk
has picked seven banks to arrange a potential dollar-denominated
sukuk to bolster its supplementary or Tier 2 capital, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank, which is 62 percent owned by
Kuwait Finance House, is planning to issue the sukuk
after the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha which begins this week,
two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
Kuveyt Turk has picked KFH Capital, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Noor Bank
and QInvest to arrange investor roadshows ahead of the
potential issue, the sources said.
The lender is expected to raise around $400 million, one of
the sources said.
Asked about the plan, a bank official only said, "there has
been no mandate yet", without elaborating.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Tom Arnold in Dubai and Birsen
Altayli in Istanbul; Editing by Greg Mahlich)