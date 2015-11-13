ISTANBUL Nov 13 Turkish Islamic bank Kuveyt Turk has mandated six institutions for a sukuk with a value of up to $400 million with a maturity of 10 years, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.

Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank, which is 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House, said it had mandated KFH Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and Emirates NBD as joint lead managers.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in September that seven banks had been picked to arrange a potential deal. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)