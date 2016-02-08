BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage:
DUBAI Feb 8 Turkish Islamic bank Kuveyt Turk has set initial price thoughts for a U.S. dollar-denominated, capital-boosting sukuk, a document from lead arrangers showed on Monday.
Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank, 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House, has opened books and offered to pay in the 8 percent area for the 10-year, non-call five sukuk, the document showed.
The Basel III-compliant sukuk would boost its Tier II or supplementary capital. Kuveyt Turk has mandated KFH Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Noor Bank, KAMCO and QInvest to arrange the potential issue. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted a 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, it said in a statement.